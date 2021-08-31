Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on clothes & booze': court told

Durban state prosecutor Yuri Gangai painted a picture of Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile as a deadbeat dad after disclosing that he had spent about R12,000 at a clothing store and R10,000 on food and drinks while he pays R250 a month towards the maintenance of his four children.

That’s what emerged in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday during a bail application for staunch Jacob Zuma supporter Khanyile, who is charged with inciting public violence, holding an illegal gathering and not wearing a face mask in public during unrest in Durban in July.

Earlier, Khanyile’s lawyer Masibonge Mathomane asked the court to release Khanyile on R500 bail as his children were financially dependent on him. However, Gangai disputed this.

Khanyile’s family and friends — including alleged looting instigator Ngizwe Mchunu — packed courtroom 12 to show support for the activist, who looked unperturbed as he made a third appearance for his formal bail application.

“Education”, as he is affectionately known, is linked with the violence and unrest which resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people in KZN and Gauteng.