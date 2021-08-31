Ipid calls for cop to be charged after burglar 'kills himself with police gun'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) will recommend that a North West policeman be criminally charged after a suspected thief allegedly killed himself using an unattended police firearm.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said investigators, who deem the matter as the “worst case of negligence” they have seen, will also recommend that the officer and a colleague, both based at Makapanstad police station, be disciplined internally.

They had taken a 28-year-old man, who faced multiple charges of housebreaking and theft, into custody at the weekend.

Langa said the policemen had cuffed one of the man's hands to a chair.

“One of the officers, it is alleged, told his colleague that he was going to the shop and had left a bag on the table where the suspect was seated. The other officer also left the suspect to go into their supervisor's office,” she said.