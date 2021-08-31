KZN south coast couple’s murders rock community

In a message to the community, Port Shepstone Country Club chairperson Ryan Ringo described the couple as “pillars in our community”.

“It is with the most sadness in my heart that I write these few words to you all. I was away this last weekend playing in the yearly Nomads game in Underberg, with all the snow included, to be informed we had tragically lost two of our members to a brutal attack in their home, with their lives taken by the assailants on Saturday. I have not had the words to express my feelings, and am still battling to find them.

“Murray and Julie Ross were pillars in our community as well as fundamental in the club and its survival,.”

Ringo said Murray had served on the club’s executive committee and was instrumental in helping it survive the first national lockdown.

“Julie was always a breath of fresh air and always wanted to hear my news, and in particular my family’s news.

’They will be sorely missed, and we pass our condolences to all their family and friends in this time of need,” he said.

