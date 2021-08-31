South Africa

Love it when your faves speak their minds? How to get weekly e-mail updates from TimesLIVE opinionistas

31 August 2021 - 17:01 By TimesLIVE
Best of Opinions is an add-on to the twice-daily e-mail newsletters TimesLIVE already sends to readers, and the weekly updates Sunday Times readers receive. Stock photo.
Best of Opinions is an add-on to the twice-daily e-mail newsletters TimesLIVE already sends to readers, and the weekly updates Sunday Times readers receive. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Alexey Malkin

Do you love your fix of expert journalists and opinionistas who write considered, factual and insightful pieces on TimesLIVE? We’ve made it easier for you to get access to your faves with a new e-mail newsletter from our Opinion section.

The weekly e-mail newsletter, Best of Opinions, will highlight the week’s contributors for you. From Tom Eaton and Justice Malala to Lindiwe Mazibuko, the topics and writers bring you relevant and informed journalism.

Best of Opinions is an add-on to the twice-daily e-mail newsletters TimesLIVE already sends to readers, and the weekly updates Sunday Times readers receive.

Also on offer:

  • Every Wednesday, our TimesLIVE Motoring e-mail newsletter contains the best of the week’s news and insights from our motoring section regarding everything that runs on wheels and compiled by our expert motoring team.
  • Every Thursday, savour the moment when our lifestyle team issues its weekly Sunday Times Food newsletter with news, recipes and more to tease the tastebuds, sourced from the food section of the Sunday Times website.

How do I sign up? (yes, it’s free)

When you register at no cost on TimesLIVE, all you have to do is decide which newsletters you want to receive.

When you are signed in, you get to manage your subscriptions via a user profile. After signing in, hover over your name at the top right of the website and click on the “Profile” link. (If you’re on your mobile phone, click on the menu button at the top right to find the link.)

Easy, right? If you still have questions e-mail us at feedback@timeslive.co.za or read more about newsletters on our FAQs page.

READ MORE:

TOM EATON | A mushroom cloud is gathering to rain new cash on the parched ANC

Political climate change is upon us; a time for modern, sustainable corruption instead of gushing patronage
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Babita Deokaran’s blood is on the ANC’s hands

The once-great, now rotten-to-the-core movement is at the heart of a decade-old criminal network
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Ignore the anti-vax brigade and focus on the vax hesitant

Not enough is being done to accelerate vaccinations, the spinoff from which will bring some of the unvaxxed on board
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. Polls disaster looms for ANC News
  3. Digital sleuthing and an alert neighbour: Inside Babita Deokaran assassination ... News
  4. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  5. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time