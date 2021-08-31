Missing child found dead at neighbour's house in Limpopo

A 35-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Nebo magistrate’s court after his neighbour's daughter was found dead in his house, said Limpopo police.

The incident happened on Monday.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the six-year-old had been missing since Sunday.

A community search had yielded no results, but on Monday morning neighbours decided they would conduct door-to-door searches for the missing child.

“One of the neighbours allegedly refused to grant anyone access to his house but entry was forcefully made. The child was then found dead in the house. The suspect was immediately arrested,” said Mojapelo.

The child had no visible injuries to her body.

“A post mortem will be conducted to determine how the child was killed” Mojapelo added.