Missing child found dead at neighbour's house in Limpopo

31 August 2021 - 11:24 By naledi shange
A neighbour was nabbed after a missing child was found dead in his home in Nebo, Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

A 35-year-old man is scheduled to appear in the Nebo magistrate’s court after his neighbour's daughter was found dead in his house, said Limpopo police.

The incident happened on Monday.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the six-year-old had been missing since Sunday.

A community search had yielded no results, but on Monday morning neighbours decided they would conduct door-to-door searches for the missing child.

“One of the neighbours allegedly refused to grant anyone access to his house but entry was forcefully made. The child was then found dead in the house. The suspect was immediately arrested,” said Mojapelo.

The child had no visible injuries to her body.

“A post mortem will be conducted to determine how the child was killed” Mojapelo  added.

This incident comes as police continue their search for two other missing children.

The siblings, aged six and seven, were reported missing on the afternoon of Tuesday August 24, a day after they disappeared.

“The two girls reportedly left home in the company of their relative, a 26-year-old woman who is said to be mentally disturbed,” said Mojapelo.

The relative was found by police during a search operation, standing at a bus stop, but the children are yet to be found.

Police helicopters, foot patrollers, K9 units, mounted wing and search and rescue operatives have been assisting in the search.

The children were last seen wearing brown and khaki tracksuits.

