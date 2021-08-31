South Africa

Police release name of second deceased from crash with NMB mayor

31 August 2021 - 08:32 By Riaan Marais
Emergency staff at the scene on Saturday night.
Image: Port Elizabeth Traffic Updates

Gqeberha police have released the name of the second person who died in the car crash involving Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga on Saturday night.

Sandile Ronald Sicolo, 39, was travelling with Nonzwakazi Maho, 44, when the accident occurred at about 11.30pm on Saturday. Bhanga was rushed to Netcare Greenacres Hospital, while Sicolo and Maho died at the scene.

Bhanga is in a stable condition and recovering after undergoing surgery on Sunday to stop internal bleeding.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the investigation into what transpired on Saturday night, and why all those involved were out past curfew, continues.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation and the police have urged anyone with information to contact Detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 082 302 6419, or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

