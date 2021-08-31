South Africa

SA records 431 Covid-19 deaths and 7,086 new cases in 24 hours

31 August 2021 - 21:51 By TimesLIVE
The NICD said there were 7,086 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,777,659.
The NICD said there were 7,086 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,777,659.
Image: 123RF/Satjawat Boontanataweepol

SA recorded 431 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

This means that there have been 82,261 total fatalities recorded across the country to date.

The NICD also confirmed that there were 7,086 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2,777,659.

Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (1,803), the Eastern Cape (1,585), the Western Cape (1,220) and the Free State (732). Gauteng, for the first time since the start of the third wave of coronavirus infections, was outside the top four worst-hit provinces, recording 571 cases in the past day.

The NICD added that there were 404 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that there are 12,663 people being treated for Covid-19 related illnesses.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nigeria prioritising four Covid-19 vaccines, not including Sinopharm

Nigeria is prioritising the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the official heading Nigeria's Covid-19 vaccination campaign ...
News
2 hours ago

McLaren's Brown says it's time for F1 to ease Covid-19 protocols

Formula One is considering easing some of its strict Covid-19 'bubble' protocols, in force since last year, so teams can entertain sponsors and ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

New Zealand on Monday reported what authorities said was the country's first recorded death linked to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
News
1 day ago

Boks taking Covid-19 protocols in their stride as they remain in quarantine on the Australian east coast

In a country where they are used to observing near endless rules and regulations, the Springboks are taking Covid-19 protocols and restrictions in ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Women aged 18 and older can have Covid-19 vaccine at any stage of pregnancy

Women who are 18 years and older can be offered Covid-19 vaccinations at any stage of pregnancy.
News
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  2. Polls disaster looms for ANC News
  3. A teacher retirement wave is about to hit SA: what it means for class size South Africa
  4. Digital sleuthing and an alert neighbour: Inside Babita Deokaran assassination ... News
  5. Heritage steam engines trade rail for road to get to new home South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time