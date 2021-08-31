South Africa

Security guard murdered during school break-in in Mbombela

31 August 2021 - 06:41 By naledi shange
A security guard was murdered by thieves who broke into a school in Mbombela last week.
A security guard was murdered at a school he was employed at in Daantjie, Mbombela, said the Mpumalanga education department.

The burglars ransacked the school and made off with six laptops worth R46,000.

“Apparently, thieves broke into the school on Friday, August 27, 2021, confronted the security guard and murdered him. They proceeded to the administration office block through the roof to cut the alarm and went down through the ceiling,” said the department.

The security guard was identified as Zitha Philemon Joseph. He was 59 and had been working at the school since 2019.

Education MEC Bonakele Majuba condemned the incident and called for anyone with information to come forward.

He described  the incident as an “evil act”.

“We condemn this atrocious act and it should not be allowed in any civilised society. As a department, we request anyone who has information about the break-in, theft and murder that happened at this school to inform the police. We further request all school communities to help make our schools true centres for community growth and development and to be safeguarded at all times,” said Majuba.

He was expected to visit the school on Tuesday. 

