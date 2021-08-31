Student stabbed to death at Eastern Cape university residence

A third-year human resource management student was fatally stabbed during an altercation with a fellow student at a Walter Sisulu University (WSU) residence on Monday night.

The suspect, a third-year mechanical engineering student, helped rush the stabbed man to hospital, said the police.

WSU said the murder occurred in Southernwood, East London.

Police spokesperson Capt Hazel Mqala said the 24-year-old student was cleaning his room just after 8pm.

“Another student walked past and made a comment about him using muthi to wash his room and he didn’t like the comment.

“The two students started to argue and fight. Other students managed to separate them and the student who is now deceased went back to his room.”