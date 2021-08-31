Veteran police woman is appointed deputy commissioner
Lt-Gen Liziwe Evelyn Ntshinga, who has been in the police service since 1985, has been appointed deputy national commissioner for crime detection.
Almost two months after deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Sandile Mfazi died in July, his post will be filled by veteran police woman Lt-Gen Liziwe Evelyn Ntshinga.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole announced that he had appointed Ntshinga, who has been in the police service for almost three decades, to the post of deputy national commissioner for crime detection.
Ntshinga holds a B-Tech degree in policing, and is working towards an M-Tech degree in forensic investigation, with a particular focus on project management, forensic methods and techniques, and intelligence.
Sitole said Ntshinga, who will officially start on Wednesday, brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience having served the organisation in various facets of policing from 1985.
“Given her vast experience and knowledge of the detective and forensic field I am confident that Ntshinga will add much-needed value within the detective and forensic environment,” he said.
Her career as a police detective spans to December 1992 where she served as an investigator, starting off as a police constable, before she moved to inspector (now called warrant officer) in the Park Road sexual offences unit and subsequently the child protection unit.
In September 2001 Ntshinga continued as an investigator but this time in organised crime investigations in Bloemfontein before becoming the acting provincial commander of the unit in 2003 at the level of senior superintendent. In 2004 she was appointed as a section head at the level of brigadier responsible for policy standard and monitoring, which is within the field of organised crime investigations.
In 2010 she was appointed as a provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) at the level of major-general in the Northern Cape. In July 2016 Ntshinga was appointed as the provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape at the level of lieutenant-general.
Ntshinga will be responsible for the crime intelligence division as well as the division of detective and forensic services.
TimesLIVE