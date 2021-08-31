What you said: Popular figures should reveal whether they have been vaccinated
A majority of TimesLIVE readers believe that public figures have a duty to reveal whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
EFF leader Julius Malema sparked debate recently when he refused to say whether he had received the jab, saying it is a personal choice.
He added that the party leadership did not want to be seen as “influencers of the Western vaccine”.
“It's a personal matter. We can't be asking each other those types of questions. All we are saying is that we need vaccines from China, Russia and Cuba. All vaccine that is proven to be effective must come to SA.
“Don't ask us whether we took the vaccine because the next question will be, 'which one?'” said Malema.
He did, however, urge all youth to get vaccinated.
“We want people to take the vaccine. The youth must take the vaccine. It is upon individuals to decide if they want to disclose whether they have been vaccinated or not. It's not for the EFF to announce,” he added.
TimesLIVE ran a poll last week asking whether popular figures such as Malema should reveal whether they have been vaccinated.
Most (60%) said public figures are “influencers, whether they like it or not” and should reveal their vaccination status.
Twenty-two percent said it was a personal choice, while 18% said they weren't bothered whether public figures got the jab.
On social media, Tempy Maromo said public figures should practise what they preach, while Kevin Hall said they should show their vaccination cards too.
“They should share their vaccination status and prove it by showing their vaccination card. How else are the population gonna get encouraged to get vaccinated?”
Magesh Makasi cautioned that revealing their status could see them blamed if something went wrong.
“When things go wrong people will blame them, as if they are the one who produced them.”
If they were vocal about the slow pace of vaccine rollout, yes they're obliged to disclose. Unless, as always, it was just a public stunt.— Vukani Khumalo (@VK90687734) August 28, 2021
First we want all vaccine to be available like Sputnik, Sinovec and Cuban vaccine then we will answer that question we won't be part of advertising Western vaccine we want to have a choice— Dukanation (@Scelosamantiman) August 28, 2021
Not obliged, however those who were marching for vaccines must live their talk I guess 🤷— Ramuhashi Phanuel (@RamuhashiPhanu1) August 27, 2021
I was taught not to share even my name to strangers. Now why the hell would i share my medical information with anyone. Even the docters need my permission to view my medical information.— Minette Muller (@minette_muller) August 28, 2021
Only if they make themselves advocates for vaccination— Lord of the North (@Phindulowavenda) August 28, 2021