What you said: Popular figures should reveal whether they have been vaccinated

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
31 August 2021
EFF leader Julius Malema sparked debate recently with his comments about vaccines. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

A majority of TimesLIVE readers believe that public figures have a duty to reveal whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

EFF leader Julius Malema sparked debate recently when he refused to say whether he had received the jab, saying it is a personal choice.

He added that the party leadership did not want to be seen as “influencers of the Western vaccine”. 

“It's a personal matter. We can't be asking each other those types of questions. All we are saying is that we need vaccines from China, Russia and Cuba. All vaccine that is proven to be effective must come to SA.

“Don't ask us whether we took the vaccine because the next question will be, 'which one?'” said Malema.

He did, however, urge all youth to get vaccinated. 

“We want people to take the vaccine. The youth must take the vaccine. It is upon individuals to decide if they want to disclose whether they have been vaccinated or not. It's not for the EFF to announce,” he added. 

TimesLIVE ran a poll last week asking whether popular figures such as Malema should reveal whether they have been vaccinated.

Most (60%) said public figures are “influencers, whether they like it or not” and should reveal their vaccination status.

Twenty-two percent said it was a personal choice, while 18% said they weren't bothered whether public figures got the jab.

On social media, Tempy Maromo said public figures should practise what they preach, while Kevin Hall said they should show their vaccination cards too.

“They should share their vaccination status and prove it by showing their vaccination card. How else are the population gonna get encouraged to get vaccinated?”

Magesh Makasi cautioned that revealing their status could see them blamed if something went wrong.

“When things go wrong people will blame them, as if they are the one who produced them.”

