Witnesses in SIU’s Gauteng health PPE graft investigation fear for their safety

Gauteng health department staff who are witnesses in a corruption investigation conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) fear for their safety after the brazen murder of colleague and corruption-buster Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran, 53, died in a hail of bullets last week south of Johannesburg. Sources close to the investigation told the Sunday Times the masterminds paid millions for her to be killed.

While six suspects appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with her murder, some staff are on tenterhooks.

TimesLIVE spoke to three employees on condition of anonymity because they fear for their lives.

A finance department employee who contributed to the SIU investigation said Deokaran had stopped many dubious transactions.