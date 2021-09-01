Anger boils over as Gauteng water outages take their toll

“This is not the city life we signed up for. It's like we are living in a village.”

Kushie Shinkwena of South Hills in Johannesburg is fed up. Wednesday was the seventh day his suburb did not have water.

He's taking a short break, gathering the strength to push 75 litres of water in a wheelbarrow.

Residents have resorted to fetching water from the community swimming pool taps, which are not affected by an ongoing water outage which is making life unbearable. Shinkwena has made the daily trek of about 2km to fetch water since last Thursday.

His plight is shared by residents in parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg which have experienced water shortages, some of them for days.

High water usage in households and businesses, together with ageing municipal infrastructure including leaking water pipes, has led to Rand Water issuing Gauteng municipalities with a notice of 20% water restrictions.