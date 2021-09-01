South Africa

Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post office in September

Last three digits of beneficiary’s ID number determines payment date

01 September 2021 - 09:27 By cebelihle bhengu
The SA Social Security Agency is paying social relief of distress grants for September. File photo.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will continue paying R350 social relief of distress grants via the SA Post Office (Sapo) in September.

Beneficiaries can collect their payments at post offices by using the ID number system which determines payment dates according to the last three digits of  beneficiaries’ identity numbers.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE beneficiaries will receive an SMS from the agency informing them of their payment dates.

“They will receive an SMS from Sassa to say the grant is ready for collection. We are also working on an SSD code which the beneficiaries will soon be able to use on their phones to check if there is money waiting for them,” he said.

He said this is done to prevent overcrowding at its offices and ensure Covid-19 safety protocols.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi pleaded with grant recipients not to flock to post offices to collect their payments before receiving an SMS. 

If you go to a post office because your neighbour told you they received their SMS, you won’t be assisted,” he told SABC News.

Sapo warned beneficiaries not to fall for scammers promising to get them a spot in queues. It said this is illegal, and charges may be brought against those responsible.

Here’s when you can collect your money this month:

080

Tuesday September 14, 21 and 28. 

081

Wednesday September 1, 15, 22 and 29.

082

Thursday September 9, 16, 23 and 30.

083

Friday September 10 and 17.

084

Monday September 13, 20 and 27.

085

Tuesday September 14, 21 and 28

086

Wednesday September 1, 15, 22 and 29.

087

Thursday September 9, 15, 23 and 30.

088

Friday September 10 and 17. 

089

Monday September 13, 20 and 27. 

