COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines alone can’t stop Covid-19, but if we all vaccinate we can make a difference: WHO

September 01 2021 - 07:02

Can I take the Pfizer dose first and a different Covid-19 vaccine for my second dose?

At this time, the “mixing and matching” of Covid-19 vaccines is not recommended in SA.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service, recommends taking two doses from the same vaccine provider.

For example, if you receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for the first dose, make sure to receive the same vaccine for the second dose. It is important to stick with one vaccine from one provider.