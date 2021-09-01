COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines alone can’t stop Covid-19, but if we all vaccinate we can make a difference: WHO
September 01 2021 - 07:02
Can I take the Pfizer dose first and a different Covid-19 vaccine for my second dose?
At this time, the “mixing and matching” of Covid-19 vaccines is not recommended in SA.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service, recommends taking two doses from the same vaccine provider.
For example, if you receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for the first dose, make sure to receive the same vaccine for the second dose. It is important to stick with one vaccine from one provider.
September 01 2021 - 06:55
'Dogs were depressed during lockdown,' research by grade 6 pupil finds
Dogs have gone through tremendous behavioural change and felt depressed during the hard lockdowns, as owners couldn’t freely walk them.
These were findings of research done by 12-year-old Gqeberha-based Aidan Miltz, of Theodor Herzl High School. His research project won a gold award in the animal sciences category at the Eastern Cape Eskom Young Scientists Awards.
The grade 6 pupil said he had never in his wildest dreams thought he would be selected for the fair.
September 01 2021 - 05:30
Vaccines alone can’t stop Covid-19, but if we all vaccinate we can make a difference: WHO
Vaccines 💉 can’t stop #COVID19 alone, but by doing it all we can make a difference. pic.twitter.com/746LlKfXQJ— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 30, 2021