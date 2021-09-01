COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccines alone can’t stop Covid-19, but if we all vaccinate we can make a difference: WHO

South Africa

People wearing protective face masks queue up to receive a vaccine dose against the coronavirus disease during a mass vaccination program at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 31, 2021.
People wearing protective face masks queue up to receive a vaccine dose against the coronavirus disease during a mass vaccination program at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 31, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Can I take the Pfizer dose first and a different Covid-19 vaccine for my second dose?

At this time, the “mixing and matching” of Covid-19 vaccines is not recommended in SA.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the national health laboratory service, recommends taking two doses from the same vaccine provider.

For example, if you receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for the first dose, make sure to receive the same vaccine for the second dose. It is important to stick with one vaccine from one provider.

'Dogs were depressed during lockdown,' research by grade 6 pupil finds

Dogs have gone through tremendous behavioural change and felt depressed during the hard lockdowns, as owners couldn’t freely walk them.

These were findings of research done by 12-year-old Gqeberha-based Aidan Miltz, of Theodor Herzl High School. His research project won a gold award in the animal sciences category at the Eastern Cape Eskom Young Scientists Awards.

The grade 6 pupil said he had never in his wildest dreams thought he would be selected for the fair.

