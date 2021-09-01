‘It’s not the first time’: friend of Alex school stabbing victim

A 16-year-old boy whose best friend was fatally stabbed by a classmate at Pholosho Junior Secondary School in Alexandra this week has alleged that he escaped being a victim of the same boy last year.

“He tried to stab me last year after I intervened and tried to stop a fight. My mom had to come to the school and a meeting was held. He never bothered me again,” said *Vuyo. *TimesLIVE is not using his real name to protect his identity.

On Monday, Vuyo and Qhayiye Mgaye allegedly intervened when a fight threatened to break out on the school premises.

This time, one of the boys allegedly jumped over the school fence, after apparently leaving for home, and back into the schoolyard and allegedly fatally stabbed Mgaye.

“It’s not the first time,” said an emotional Vuyo.

“Earlier this year, he stabbed another child who was new to the school with a pair scissors. They did nothing to him. He wasn’t suspended. Nothing.”

On Tuesday, a day after the incident, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and said he had been told by community members that the 16-year-old perpetrator was not a first-time offender. The school, however, did not paint the teen as a troublemaker, Lesufi said.