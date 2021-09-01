Man accused of assaulting policewoman gets R500 bail

The 25-year-old motorist accused of assaulting a metro police officer has been released on R500 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the suspect, Slade Wood, was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

This was after he allegedly assaulted a Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) K9 unit officer who was arresting him for speeding and skipping a red traffic light at the weekend at Eloff extension.

The matter was postponed to October 21 for further investigation.

The motorist also allegedly attempted to brazenly bump into a JMPD patrol vehicle after being pursued and stopped by the officer.