South Africa

Man accused of assaulting policewoman gets R500 bail

01 September 2021 - 18:18
A JMPD officer was allegedly assaulted in the line of duty at the weekend. File photo.
A JMPD officer was allegedly assaulted in the line of duty at the weekend. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

The 25-year-old motorist accused of assaulting a metro police officer has been released on R500 bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the suspect, Slade Wood, was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. 

This was after he allegedly assaulted a Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) K9 unit officer who was arresting him for speeding and skipping a red traffic light at the weekend at Eloff extension.

The matter was postponed to October 21 for further investigation.

The motorist also allegedly attempted to brazenly bump into a JMPD patrol vehicle after being pursued and stopped by the officer. 

JMPD officer 'viciously assaulted' by 'speeding' 24-year-old motorist

A female JMPD officer from the K9 unit was allegedly viciously assaulted while arresting a 24-year-old motorist for speeding and skipping a red ...
News
2 days ago

After being asked to step out of his vehicle, the 25-year-old suspect pounced on the officer, strangling her, then hurled her to the ground and proceeded to kick her in the face.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla previously told News24 that the man had used “racial slurs” and “offensive and derogatory names” towards the officer — and, while in the back of a police van on the way to the station after his arrest, had threatened to kill her.

Another JMPD spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, condemned the attack.

“The strangling of a female officer by a male driver during Women's Month is totally unacceptable. The court should show no mercy for such behaviour,” he told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Manhunt under way for 'brazen killers' of two KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers

The police have launched a manhunt for the killers of two KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers who were shot multiple times and robbed of their firearms on ...
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong

Police minister Bheki Cele attended a female-driven operation in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday to close out the police's celebration of Women’s ...
News
8 hours ago

Police officer shot dead in Thembisa shop

A female officer was shot dead in a shop in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

Meet extraordinary women solving crimes and bringing justice to victims

Police service honours 15 women "pushing through misperceptions and gender expectation to create a voice for themselves in a male-dominated ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. Thousands haven’t claimed their R350 grant from last time — Here’s how to check ... South Africa
  3. Sassa pleads with R350 grant applicants to wait for SMS before heading to a ... South Africa
  4. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa
  5. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...