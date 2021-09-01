South Africa

Manhunt under way for 'brazen killers' of two KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers

01 September 2021 - 11:51
Head of community safety department Siboniso Mbhele described the murder of two traffic officers as 'brazen criminality'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

The police have launched a manhunt for the killers of two KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers who were shot multiple times and robbed of their firearms while on duty.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said two cases of murder are being investigated.

“It is alleged that on [Monday evening] two traffic police officers were stationary in a state vehicle along Nkodibe on-ramp towards the N2 when they were attacked by unknown suspects.

“They sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies and were declared dead at the scene. They were also robbed of their service pistols. The victims are aged 36 and 48. The matter is still under investigation,” said Gwala.

Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni has appointed a task team led by head of department Siboniso Mbhele after the double murder.

The provincial transport department said the case had been assigned to the Hawks, who were on the ground with forensic teams to speed up the investigation.

“This is brazen criminality, and we find it unacceptable that our members were killed in the line of duty. Traffic officers are an important part of our society as they serve to protect communities against lawlessness and irresponsible drivers, who are killing our people every day on the road,” Mbhele said in a statement.

“We also appeal to everyone with information to share [it] with the police,” he added.

