OPINION | SA is due to get a new chief justice: What it takes to do the job well

This encouraged other litigants, including the public protector, to make equally frivolous rescission applications. These are frivolous, and possibly vexatious, because they not only have almost no prospect of success but because they veer close to being an abuse of court process. They are attempts to achieve an appeal via the back door.

The strength of the rule of law depends on certainty. The prospect of endless rounds of rescission applications would undermine this pillar of justice.

A second area of governance failures revolves about poor management. The court is short on numbers. Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, whose 10-year tenure officially ends in October, is on terminal leave, and to all intents and purposes vacated the position. The deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, is acting chief justice, but he has been focused on completing the work of the state capture inquiry he chairs.

There were already two unfilled vacancies in the 11-person apex court and now two other judges — justices Khampepe and Chris Jafta, in addition to Mogoeng — are also on long leave ahead of their imminent retirement.

Recent hearings have been held with only six permanent members of the court sitting, which is a highly unsatisfactory situation. Since the constitution permits a quorum of eight, acting appointments have been made to make up the number.

This has been a regular feature of Mogoeng’s time as chief justice. Vacancies have not been filled quickly, and absences through sabbatical and other forms of long leave have not been sequenced wisely, so the court has often had as many as four acting judges.

These developments reflect poorly on the chief justice and point to the very important managerial function wrapped into the position.

This raises the question: Who should be the next chief justice and what qualities and attributes should be expected of the head of the judicial branch of government?

The process

Judicial appointments are made in most cases on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). But the chief justice chairs the commission and thus has authority to ensure it recruits and makes judicial appointments swiftly.

Moreover, the last hearings of the commission in April were contaminated by some unruly and unlawful conduct, that was, in at least one case, aided and abetted by Mogoeng himself. Rather than fight litigation challenging the process, the JSC simply folded. Fresh interviews will be conducted in October.