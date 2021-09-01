South Africa

POLL | What do you think of Khusela Diko’s 'redeployment'?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 September 2021 - 12:30
Khusela Diko's return to public service has sparked debate online.
Image: Supplied

The decision to keep President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former spokesperson Khusela Diko in public service has sparked debate.

Diko and her late husband were investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for their role in alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the Gauteng health department.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said Diko has been served with a written warning for failure to disclose her interests in companies, as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.

“The action taken by presidency management was in compliance with a recommendation by the SIU that Ms Diko be disciplined for her failure to disclose certain interests.

“This recommendation arose from an SIU investigation into government’s procurement of Covid-19 PPE,” he said.

Gungubele said Diko, who is on maternity leave, will return to a different position, and Tyrone Seale will continue as Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson.

Many felt Diko’s return to public service went against Ramaphosa's promise to deal with alleged corruption, while others welcomed the move.

