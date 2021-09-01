Sassa to take action against government employees applying for R350 grants

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has vowed to take action against government employees who applied for the R350 social relief of distress grant despite being employed.

The agency announced its verification process for applications for the special grant picked up that some applicants were employees in government.

Sassa said this was observed through the checking process of grant applicants against government databases to verify that those applying for the grant were not civil servants.

The grant is reserved for unemployed people and “for persons in dire material need who are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”. It will be paid monthly until the end of March 2022.

“The focus within the organisation is not only on the R350 grant but that we continue to address challenges with other social grants at the same time,” said Sassa.