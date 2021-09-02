As recent riots show, a good telecoms network 'is key during a crisis'

The chaos that ensued when violent protests and looting went unabated in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is still etched in many people’s minds.

The riots not only left businesses reeling, but the videos of looting that intensified in these two provinces - even after the beefing up of security and deployment of the army - left many feeling hopeless.

But a telecommunications specialist suggests that mitigating the risk of network outages during riots is key in ensuring that critical communication between security forces, transport operations and businesses is not interrupted during critical times.

Mark Zheng, MD of SA Hytera, said the damage and losses sustained, including the affect the July unrest had on telecommunications, stood as a testament that the country needs a multifaceted safety and communications security model that underpins all risk-management strategies.

More than 100 network towers were affected by the unrest, disrupting critical communication between security and business operations during the crisis.