South Africa

City of Joburg to open 42 of its pools in October

02 September 2021 - 11:35
The City of Johannesburg will be opening 42 of its swimming pools from October 1.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Armyagov

The City of Johannesburg said on Thursday it will be opening 42 of its swimming pools from October 1.

Community development MMC Margaret Arnolds said due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations, only a reduced number of bathers will be allowed at the pools.

“Communities are encouraged to celebrate summer responsibly while investing in their health by being physically active,” Arnolds said.

On October 1 between 11am and 1pm, the Rabie Ridge, Linden, Roodepoort, Moletsane, Eastbank, Forest Hill and Lenasia Ext 5 pools will offer an array of water activities including learning to swim, water aerobics, water safety and water volleyball.

Due to vandalism, three pools will remain closed but are receiving attention, she said.

Major upgrades to 10 swimming pools were also commissioned by the city, and these pools will only be ready for opening in the next season. 

TimesLIVE

