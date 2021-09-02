DA calls for Duduzile, Edward and Duduzane Zuma to be given the 'same fate' as 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator'

“Law-enforcement officials must pursue criminality without fear or favour to demonstrate that all South Africans are equal before the law and that all criminal offences will be punished.”

These are the words of DA MP Andrew Whitfield, who called on the SA Police Service (SAPS) to arrest former president Jacob Zuma’s children, Duduzile, Edward and Duduzane, for allegedly “encouraging and inciting violence following their father’s incarceration”.

This comes after police this week arrested the woman behind the infamous Twitter account “Sphithiphithi Evaluator” on charges of incitement of public violence, after the looting of shops that started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Gauteng in July as a reaction to the arrest of the former president.

Sowetan reported that 36-year-old Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi was the 18th person to be arrested. She appeared at the Germiston magistrate's court on Monday and was granted R3,000 bail.