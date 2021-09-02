Growing pressure on UK to ease travel restrictions for SA

Nearly 30,000 people have signed a petition lobbying for the UK government to remove SA from its red list traffic light travel system aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections.

Tourism authorities in SA say the stringent restrictions have severely affected the industry.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, it is estimated that being on the UK's red list since May has cost SA's economy more than R2.4bn.

The red list rules on the UK government website state: “If you have been in a country or territory on the red list in the last 10 days, you will only be allowed to enter the UK if you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK.”

These travellers have to quarantine for 10 days at cost of more than R45,000 and book two Covid-19 tests.

The petition calls for the UK to “urgently review its travel policy towards SA to ensure it is fully aligned with the latest scientific evidence, and therefore remove SA from the travel 'Red List'.