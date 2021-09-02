Historic Liliesleaf Farm museum closed after R8.1m 'unaccounted for'

The department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) has revealed that it withdrew funding for the Liliesleaf Farm museum after its managers could not account for an R8.1m donation.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the management of the historic site in Rivonia, Johannesburg, also failed to release a forensic report that looked into the funds.

The department said it has funded Liliesleaf in the range of R70m over 13 years, and that for the 2020/2021 financial year an additional R1.8m was budgeted for the trust.

“All this is being done against an understanding of the historical significance and contribution of Liliesleaf to the liberation of our country,” said departmental spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

Khumalo said in 2015, the department entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Liliesleaf Trust to upgrade and enhance the facility’s exhibition infrastructure, which would cost R9m.