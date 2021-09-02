Human Rights Commission intervenes in Caster Semenya court challenge

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is set to have a say in the court battle between Caster Semenya and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after it was called by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) as an intervener.

The commission said on Thursday that it welcomed the decision by the court to grant it leave to intervene as a third party in the matter.

This follows Semenya’s appeal early this year to the human rights court after her first two court actions, in the CAS and the Swiss Federal Supreme Court respectively.

This is the first time that the commission is involved in human rights litigation in an international forum, and also the first known occasion that the ECHR has granted leave to intervene to an African human rights institution.