'I cry every time I think about it,' says JMPD officer who was 'viciously assaulted' by motorist

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer who was allegedly assaulted by a speeding 24-year-old motorist has flashbacks of the incident and gets frantic when she thinks about it.

The motorist also allegedly attempted to bump into a JMPD patrol vehicle.

Inspector Masuku, who asked to be identified only by her rank and surname, said she was leaving the metro police dog training centre in the south of Johannesburg at the weekend to respond to a call to assist on the M2. She was working the 6pm to 6am shift.

“While I was busy [there], a message came through from our directorate group. They needed assistance because there was a Pikitup truck that was being looted.

“I went out of the yard. As I reached the robots, I stopped because I know a lot of people jump those robots.

“Something told me to check my left mirror and I saw someone coming at high speed and driving recklessly. I swerved to avoid him hitting me,” Masuku said.

“He did not stop at the robots. He continued ... I then activated the blue lights and followed him. I tried to call for backup, but I was struggling with the network.”

She said the motorist stopped and while she was behind his vehicle, reversed straight towards her, but she swerved.

When the vehicle stopped, Masuku said she approached the motorist and asked him to step out of the car.