New stats show protective power of Covid-19 jabs, say UK scientists

Vaccinated people who contract Covid-19 have significantly lower odds of severe disease or hospitalisation than unvaccinated people.

This is one of the key findings of a large-scale study in the UK investigating so-called breakthrough infections published on Wednesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Researchers also found that the odds of experiencing long Covid-19 - defined as illness lasting 28 days or more after a positive test - were halved for people who received two vaccine doses.

People most vulnerable to a breakthrough infection after their first dose included frail adults over 60 and older adults with underlying conditions such as obesity, heart disease, kidney disease and lung disease.

In all age groups, people living in deprived areas, such as densely populated urban settings, were more likely to experience a breakthrough infection.

These factors were most significantly associated with a post-vaccination infection after receiving the first vaccine dose and before receiving a second dose.