South Africa

11 dead, multiple injuries in KZN horror crash

02 September 2021 - 10:55
An accident in southern KZN has claimed the lives of 11 people.
Image: Supplied

Eleven people have died in a horrific crash in southern KwaZulu-Natal involving three trucks, a minibus taxi and a bakkie.

The tragedy unfolded at around 8.30am on Thursday between Ixopo and Highflats.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said: “Tragically, nine people have suffered fatal injuries. Paramedics have treated 12 patients at the scene, many of them in a critical condition." The number of fatalities had increased to 11 by midday.

McKenzie said the road was still closed and “the scene is still active, with extrication ongoing”.

“The exact cause of the crash is not known at this stage and is being investigated by police.”

TimesLIVE

