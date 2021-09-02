South Africa

Passengers in Eastern Cape bus crash were not wearing seat belts: report

Preliminary report suggests possible mechanical failure, says department

02 September 2021 - 13:04
Thirty-one people were killed in the bus accident on the N2 between East London and Butterworth.
Image: SUPPLIED

A preliminary report into the Eastern Cape bus crash that killed 31 people reveals that there might have been some mechanical failure on the vehicle, the provincial department of transport said on Thursday.

The transport department also revealed that passengers on the bus were not wearing seat belts.

The driver allegedly lost control of the bus, which overturned after crashing through guard rails. The accident took place at Kei Cuttings, a few kilometres from the Kei Bridge.

Thirty people died in the crash and several others were taken to hospital. The death toll rose to 31 last week after a 51-year-old man died in Frere Hospital in East London.  

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they are in the process of setting up “some sort of speed-calming measures” on that section of the N2.

Binqose said the road is known for having a high volume of heavy vehicles.

