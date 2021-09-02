POLL | Should SA take in Afghan refugees?

The SA government on Wednesday said it does not have the capacity to accommodate refugees from Afghanistan, as it is already providing shelter to other refugees.

The department of international relations & co-operation was responding to a request for SA to accommodate the refugees pending their final destinations.

“SA is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs. Most of them already benefit from the social assistance and free medical health programmes offered by our country,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.