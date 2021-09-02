South Africa

POLL | Should SA take in Afghan refugees?

02 September 2021 - 12:30
More than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in a massive but chaotic airlift by the US and its allies over the past two weeks.
More than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in a massive but chaotic airlift by the US and its allies over the past two weeks.
Image: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The SA government on Wednesday said it does not have the capacity to accommodate refugees from Afghanistan, as it is already providing shelter to other refugees.

The department of international relations & co-operation was responding to a request for SA to accommodate the refugees pending their final destinations. 

SA is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs. Most of them already benefit from the social assistance and free medical health programmes offered by our country,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that more than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in the US-led airlift after the Taliban launched attacks in the city in mid-August, but tens of thousands of Afghans remained behind in the country that has been ravaged by violent attacks.

The overtures made to SA were to consider receiving a number of Afghans who had sought refuge in Pakistan.

READ MORE:

Russia's Putin says US Afghan foray achieved nothing but tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the US military intervention in Afghanistan had achieved nothing but tragedy and loss of life ...
News
6 hours ago

SA declines request to host Afghan refugees who fled to Pakistan

The South African government says it does not have capacity to accommodate Afghanistan refugees as its social welfare system is already overburdened.
News
19 hours ago

With airport closed, fearful Afghans scramble for the border

Crowds seeking to flee Afghanistan gathered on its borders while long queues formed at banks on Wednesday, as an administrative vacuum after the ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  4. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  5. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained