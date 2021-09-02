POLL | Should SA take in Afghan refugees?
The SA government on Wednesday said it does not have the capacity to accommodate refugees from Afghanistan, as it is already providing shelter to other refugees.
The department of international relations & co-operation was responding to a request for SA to accommodate the refugees pending their final destinations.
“SA is already home to a substantial number of refugees and is seized with addressing their needs. Most of them already benefit from the social assistance and free medical health programmes offered by our country,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.
TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that more than 123,000 people were evacuated from Kabul in the US-led airlift after the Taliban launched attacks in the city in mid-August, but tens of thousands of Afghans remained behind in the country that has been ravaged by violent attacks.
The overtures made to SA were to consider receiving a number of Afghans who had sought refuge in Pakistan.