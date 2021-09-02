South Africa

SA records 418 Covid-19 deaths and 9,203 cases in 24 hours

02 September 2021 - 20:26 By TimesLIVE
People wearing protective face masks wait to receive a vaccine dose against the coronavirus disease during a mass vaccination programme at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, on August 31 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

SA recorded another 418 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

This means that there have been 82,914 fatalities recorded to date.

The NICD also reported that there were 9,203 new Covid-19 cases identified in the past day, taking the total confirmed cases across SA to 2,796,405.

Of the new cases, KwaZulu-Natal remains the virus epicentre, with 2,691 cases. It was followed by the Western Cape with 1,796, the Eastern Cape with 1,652 cases, Gauteng with 780, and the Free State with 779. The Northern Cape was the only other province to record more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours, with 520 infections.

The NICD added that there had been an increase of 437 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now in hospital to 12,408.

