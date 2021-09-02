Should beer be taxed at lower rate than hard booze? SA beer association thinks so

The beer industry is lobbying government to change how beer is taxed compared with spirits.

The Beer Association of SA (Basa) on Wednesday made a presentation to parliament’s standing committee on finance on its opposition to above-inflation increases in excise taxes.

The association said its submission focused on the negative impact of the increases on an industry that has already been devastated by the Covid-19 lockdown and four alcohol bans.

According to the SA Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba), the four bans placed on liquor sales during the Covid-19 pandemic have cost the country’s GDP an estimated R64.8bn.

The R64.8bn excluded the cost of recent looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. More than R500m of liquor stock was looted during violence and destruction in the provinces.