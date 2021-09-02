South Africa

State to oppose bail bid of Eastern Cape cop accused of raping teen

02 September 2021 - 08:24
An Eastern Cape police officer accused of raping a 14-year-old girl will make a bail bid in two weeks.
An Eastern Cape police officer accused of raping a 14-year-old girl will make a bail bid in two weeks.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A 50-year-old Eastern Cape policeman accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who is known to him is expected to make a bid for bail in two weeks.

It is understood that the state intends opposing his application.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) - which has been probing the matter - said the man would appear in the East London magistrate's court on September 15.

He was remanded after his first court appearance on Monday.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said it would support the state's opposition to bail.

It is alleged that the police officer was on duty at Cambridge police station in East London last week when he left his post for the police barracks where the alleged rape took place.

Langa said investigations have so far revealed that the policeman had allegedly been raping the teenager since 2018.

“The mother, who is also a police officer, did not report the man. The girl informed an aunt this time, who then informed other police officers who are friends of the child's mother. The officers insisted that the aunt open a case, which she did.”

Langa said the girl had been taken to a safe place.

“For now I can safely say Ipid will leave no stone unturned in this matter.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Watchdog Ipid probes Eastern Cape police officer for alleged rape of teen

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is probing an allegation of rape against an Eastern Cape police officer accused of violating a ...
News
3 days ago

Ipid calls for cop to be charged after burglar 'kills himself with police gun'

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate wants a North West policeman criminally charged after a suspected thief allegedly killed himself ...
News
1 day ago

Teddy Bear Clinic applauds life sentence for ex-cop guilty of Soweto cemetery rapes

The high court in Johannesburg imposed a life sentence on a former superintendent at the Ekurhuleni metro police for the rape and trafficking of ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  4. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  5. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...