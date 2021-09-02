State to oppose bail bid of Eastern Cape cop accused of raping teen

A 50-year-old Eastern Cape policeman accused of raping a 14-year-old girl who is known to him is expected to make a bid for bail in two weeks.

It is understood that the state intends opposing his application.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) - which has been probing the matter - said the man would appear in the East London magistrate's court on September 15.

He was remanded after his first court appearance on Monday.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said it would support the state's opposition to bail.

It is alleged that the police officer was on duty at Cambridge police station in East London last week when he left his post for the police barracks where the alleged rape took place.

Langa said investigations have so far revealed that the policeman had allegedly been raping the teenager since 2018.

“The mother, who is also a police officer, did not report the man. The girl informed an aunt this time, who then informed other police officers who are friends of the child's mother. The officers insisted that the aunt open a case, which she did.”

Langa said the girl had been taken to a safe place.

“For now I can safely say Ipid will leave no stone unturned in this matter.”

