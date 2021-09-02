Thembisa cop's 'six-year family killing spree to pocket life insurance claims' thwarted by 'hitman', court hears

An officer who investigated the case of a policewoman accused of killing six relatives, including her lover, and plotting to murder her sister, nieces, nephews and mother to cash in on life insurance policies, says a hitman was recruited to bump him off.

Thembisa constable Nomia Ndlovu's murder and conspiracy to murder trial proceeded this week at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge.

The 46-year-old former police officer has been behind bars for more than two years and has, over the past few weeks, sat in court as 38 witnesses testified in the multiple murder saga, including some of the hitmen allegedly hired to carry out the crimes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the trial, investigating officer Sgt Keshi Benneth Mabunda revealed that an attempt was made to recruit a hitman to also take him out. The plot was foiled when the hitman alerted authorities. The suspect in that case is yet to be tried on a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

During the trial it has emerged that Ndlovu's partner Yingwani Maurice Mabasa, with whom she had a child, was among those targeted over a life policy. Mabasa died after the third attempt on his life.