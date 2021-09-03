South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand sees success in curbing Delta outbreak as new cases plunge

03 September 2021 - 06:33 By TimesLIVE
A nurse tends to a patient inside the Covid-19 unit of Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital in Salinas, California, US, on Thursday, September 2, 2021. On Monday, 2,128 Covid-19 patients were in ICUs statewide, a number not seen since mid-February, reported the Los Angeles Times.
Image: Photographer: Nic Coury/Bloomberg

September 03 2021 - 07:38

WATCH LIVE | Health minister Joe Phaahla briefs media on Covid-19 response and vaccination rollout plan

September 03 2021 - 06:30

Australian PM flags quicker reopening after Covid-19 vaccine swap with Britain

Australia has secured 4 million doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as he looks to convince states and territories to stick to a national Covid-19 reopening plan.

The extra doses should reach Australia this month doubling the available Pfizer supply for September, Morrison said, speeding up the country's efforts to come out of economically-damaging coronavirus lockdowns."

The plane is on the tarmac now. It will be leaving tomorrow ... this will enable us to bring forward significantly the opportunity for Australia to open up again," Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday, days after announcing a smaller vaccine swap agreement with Singapore.

Morrison has been criticised for failing to initially secure an adequate supply of vaccines and for a slow roll out which has seen initial vaccination targets delayed by months.

State governments say their vaccination programmes are being hindered by a lack of supply of the Pfizer vaccine needed to innoculate the younger population.

The vaccine deal comes ahead of a meeting of federal and state leaders later on Friday with virus-free Queensland and Western Australia states flagging they may delay their reopening plans due to the escalating Delta outbreaks in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities.

More than half the country's 25 million people are under stay at home orders, with Sydney, Melbourne and the national capital Canberra in prolonged lockdowns.

The rest of the country enjoys a mostly Covid-free life, but those states have closed borders to stop the Delta variant entering their jurisdiction.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Friday said a modelling on how COVID-19 affects children has to be prepared before she can make any decisions to relax border rules.

Reuters

September 03 2021 - 06:15

Promising new Covid drugs are in the pipeline. Here they are

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to roil across the globe, scientists and healthcare professionals are still searching for that Holy Grail — a cure.

In the 18 months since the pandemic began, numerous drugs have been tried on patients to see if they have any outcome in preventing serious illness or death, with mixed results.

This has led to desperate patients and their families grasping unproven medications such as hydroxychloroquine and the animal anti-parasite drug ivermectin.

September 03 2021 - 06:00

PODCAST | The facts, the whole facts and nothing but the facts around vaccine safety and the origins of ivermectin treatment

Some scientists bask in the limelight because of their work. Others quietly - and rigorously - go about their mission wearing many challenging hats so that the interests of public health are at the front of the agenda for the rest of us.

