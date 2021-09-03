David Mabuza says no need for police to be involved in clamping down on fake news about Covid-19 vaccines

The West Rand District Municipality has been identified as the lowest-performing subdistrict, with only 8% of the total population vaccinated.

Mabuza said the government was intensifying its campaign to have people vaccinated, saying the strategy, among others, was to go to the people instead of waiting for them to come to vaccination sites.

“So, how do you deal with fake news? It's to come with the correct news so that you help people to understand better why they should vaccinate.

“We are not going to call the police but we are going to go to our people. Our strategy now is to go to the people and not sit at our vaccinations sites and wait for people to come. Let’s go there and talk to them,” said Mabuza.

On social media, many users, including controversial puppet Chester Missing, expressed their views on vaccine hesitancy.

“This concept of ‘respect anti-vaxxers' choice’ is such a pile of rubbish, said Chester Missing.

“Since when did stupid choices become exempt from mockery? Wear a clown suit at work, they will mock you. Refusing to take a vaccine that protects those around you is much much worse than wearing a clown suit.”