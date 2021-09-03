David Makhura welcomes arrest of two men for Babita Deokaran's murder, says justice will be served

Gauteng premier David Makhura has commended swift police action after the arrest of two more suspects in connection with the murder of senior health official Babita Deokaran.

He says this is one step closer to achieving successful prosecutions and convictions that will ensure justice for Deokaran.

“We are confident that our criminal justice system will ensure that there is swift justice for Babita Deokaran, our departed exemplary and outstanding public servant,” he said.

Makhura reiterated the government's determination to work with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in uncovering all acts of corruption and recovering money stolen from the government.

“We will not be distracted from our efforts to crack down on corruption in the province by those who give orders to kill whistle-blowers so that they can continue to loot state resources,” said Makhura.

Police minister Bheki Cele said the men were found with two cars, one firearm and piles of cash. He said police have so far established that the murder of Deokaran was an “expensive exercise”, for which the suspects were “paid a lot of money each”.