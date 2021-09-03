South Africa

House burnt, police vehicles stoned during Pietermaritzburg protest

03 September 2021 - 13:19
A house was allegedly set alight during a protest in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night.
The police are investigating a case of public violence after protesters allegedly torched a house and stoned vehicles in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday night.

It is understood that residents living around the Copesville area took to the streets to demand that an electricity fault be fixed.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said: “We can confirm that on September 2 at 7.20pm, a group of people embarked on a protest action.

“They blocked Greytown Road by burning tyres and also threw stones at police vehicles.

“The community moved to Copesville Drive and they blocked the vehicles from going in and out of Copesville area.

“A house in Copesville caught fire during the protest.

“A case of  public violence was opened at Mountain Rise police station for investigation.”

TimesLIVE

