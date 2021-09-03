Need to protect people cited as Discovery plans mandatory vaccination policy for workforce

A need to safeguard its workforce is behind Discovery's intention to implement a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination policy for its employees, says CEO Adrian Gore.

The policy will become effective from January 1, 2022.

“Discovery intends to implement a mandatory vaccination policy effective 1 January 2022, given the clear moral and social obligation as informed by our core purpose to make people healthier and to enhance and protect all employees’ lives; and by our values, particularly, acting as a force for social good; and supported by a legal obligation to protect and safeguard our people from all potential risks.”