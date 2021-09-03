‘Petty spectrum politics’: No winners as Icasa claws back emergency spectrum

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) announced on Monday that the temporary radio frequency spectrum assigned to licensees — which is due to expire on August 30 — would have to be returned to the authority by November 30 after a three-month grace period.

Icasa was making a mistake by treating the situation as if it was no longer an emergency and SA was no longer under state of national disaster rules, Arthur Goldstuck, technology analyst and CEO of consulting firm World Wide Worx, told TimesLIVE.

“The basis under which the spectrum was allocated was the massive need that arose for data and connectivity and to help the consumer weather the pandemic storm,” he said.

“That pandemic storm isn’t over. The unemployment rate has gone up, if anything, and the need is even greater than it was 18 months ago.”