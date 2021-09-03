Teacher exposed me to pornography, says Pretoria pupil

“What he did was not right,” he said.

The family has opened a case at the Garsfontein police station, with police confirming that the matter was registered with them.

“But nothing has happened,” Brian said. “I feel like they did not take me seriously,” he added.

The family has also reported the matter to the school.

“We gave the school all the evidence - the text messages, pictures and all. The principal said it was big and the teacher would be suspended when he returns to school the next week,” said Brian's mother.

But several days later, they were informed by the principal that the teacher had resigned with immediate effect. The school sent a text to Brian's mother informing her of this.

“But how does the principal [accept] this? I was doing this to ensure that he never does this to any other child,” said Brian's mother.

“We tried to enquire with the department of education, to find out if they know, but it seems the matter was not taken up or followed up. This means he can take his money and go find a job elsewhere,” she said.

Brian's mother said she was concerned about her son's wellbeing, adding that she was worried about how this would affect him in future.

“We are at a point where we don't know what's happening. We feel like nothing will be done,” she added.