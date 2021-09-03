South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Health minister Joe Phaahla briefs media on Covid-19 response and vaccination rollout plan

03 September 2021 - 07:47 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Joe Phaahla is on Friday giving an update on government's Covid-19 response and the vaccination rollout plan.

By Thursday SA had recorded 418 Covid-19-related deaths and 9,203 new virus cases.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases also reported that, of the new cases, KwaZulu-Natal remains the virus epicentre, with 2,691 cases. It was followed by the Western Cape with 1,796, the Eastern Cape with 1,652 cases, Gauteng with 780, and the Free State with 779. The Northern Cape was the only other province to record more than 500 cases in the past 24 hours, with 520 infections.

So far, SA has vaccinated 13,112,268 people.

