South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

What percentage of efficiency must vaccines have to be approved?

03 September 2021 - 07:00
A Covid-19 vaccine needs to have at least 50% effectiveness for approval.
A Covid-19 vaccine needs to have at least 50% effectiveness for approval.
Image: 123rf/pitinan

A Covid-19 vaccine needs to have at least 50% effectiveness against the various strains of the virus to be approved.

This is according to SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) chair, Prof Helen Rees, who was briefing parliament’s health committee on Covid-19 vaccine licensing, efficacy rates, and the latest research this week.

According to Reese, the effectiveness of all the Covid-19 vaccines can drop, as new variants are discovered.

“As we know there are very few vaccines in the world that are 100% effective. Many vaccines are partially effective and many vaccines act by reducing the severity of disease or preventing symptoms developing even if you have a low-grade infection, but 100% vaccines are a rare thing indeed.

“The bar that we have set for ourselves, which is the international standard, is to say 50% effectiveness is the minimum that we would expect,” said Reese.

She emphasised that none of the Covid-19 vaccines are 100% effective.

“The different vaccines we are looking at will have a different level of efficacy. Importantly, for the vaccines that are at the most advanced stage, with all of the early clinical trials, all of these vaccines showed that they prevent severe disease, hospitalisation and death.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Can I take the Pfizer dose first and a different Covid-19 vaccine for my second dose?

At this time, the "mixing and matching" of Covid-19 vaccines is not recommended in SA.
News
2 days ago

Is it safe to get the vaccine if you are allergic to eggs?

The vaccine is safe for those who are allergic to eggs, but you will have to wait a little longer in the observation area because you have a history ...
News
1 day ago

If the vaccine is safe, why was it developed in such a short space of time?

Wits University professor of vaccinology Dr Shabir Madhi says researchers did not start from scratch when producing the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  4. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  5. DA calls for Duduzile, Edward and Duduzane Zuma to be given the 'same fate' as ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained