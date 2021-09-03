What's up with the vaccine wars? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

Covid vaccines have stirred even more emotions and antagonism than abortion, gay marriage, religion in schools and statues. But this should come as no surprise.

The first rumours of a new coronavirus in China had barely surfaced when the political war began.

Pandemics are highly ideological matters and our response to this one from the start was: how dangerous is Covid-19? Steps to stop the virus from spreading, such as lockdowns, masks and vaccine passports on the one side, and so-called miracle cures and trust in natural immunity on the other, have caused severe tension in communities the world over.

Friendships and family ties have suffered and, as more of us return to offices and other workplaces, the debate about mandating vaccines is intensifying.