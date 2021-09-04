COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'Most Covid-19 patients get mild or moderate symptoms and won't need supplemental oxygen': WHO
Most patients with #COVID19 will only get mild or moderate disease & will not need supplemental oxygen.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) September 3, 2021
It is important for them to be isolated from others, whether in a health facility or at home, but their symptoms can be managed with over-the-counter medicines like paracetamol pic.twitter.com/BE9tp9PuME