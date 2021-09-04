Jealousy-fuelled acid attacker gets 15 years’ jail for killing ‘love rival’

A KwaZulu-Natal mother will spend 15 years behind bars for murder after a woman she attacked with acid died.

Precious Ngidi, 28, threw acid at Noxolo Mkhwanazi, 26, at her workplace in Tongaat in March 2019. Ngidi suspected Mkhwanazi of having an affair with her husband.

“She confronted the deceased about having an affair with her husband. They got into an argument and the accused removed a container from her bag, containing acid, and threw it on the deceased,” said provincial police spokesperson Capt Carmen Rhynes.

“In the process some of the acid spilt on the accused. A reaction officer immediately attended the scene and transported the accused to Tongaat police station, as the community members wanted to assault her at the time.”