South Africa

Man bust with illicit cigarettes worth R3.3m handed a five-year jail term

04 September 2021 - 10:07
An illicit cigarette smuggler has been slapped with a five-year jail term.
An illicit cigarette smuggler has been slapped with a five-year jail term.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

An illicit cigarette smuggler has been jailed for five years after being smoked out in a police undercover operation.

Ismael Adam Bhiku, 29, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg  regional court this week for illegally importing illicit cigarettes into KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo in 2015.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Port Shepstone serious organised crime unit members conducted several undercover operations to gather evidence against Bhiku.

“In 2016, an operation was conducted and a search warrant executed at his warehouse in Pietermaritzburg. During the search, 147 master cases of illicit cigarettes to the street value of R1.35m were seized,” said Mhlongo.

“Members continued with their intelligence-driven operation until he was arrested in December 2017. During his arrest, 216 master cases of illicit cigarettes to the street value of R2m were seized. A panel van that was used in the commission of crime was also seized.”

In March, Bhiku was convicted for contravention of the Excise Act and the Tobacco Products Control Act.

The regional court sentenced him to five years in jail on each count on Thursday. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently. Bhiku will spend three years behind bars after two years of the sentence were suspended.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Truck driver fined R100,000 for smuggling illicit cigarettes

A truck driver who was caught with R4.8m worth of illegal cigarettes has been convicted by the Zeerust magistrate's court.
News
1 month ago

Surge in illegal cigarette trade in SA, new study finds

Undercover shoppers who asked for the cheapest cigarettes available found that illicit products have flooded SA.
News
1 month ago

Truck driver arrested on SA-Botswana border with illicit cigarettes worth R4.8m

Police have arrested a truck driver for possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than R4.8m at the Kopfontein border with Botswana near Zeerust.
News
2 months ago

Sars smokes out illicit cigarettes worth R6m in Cape Town raids

Counterfeit cigarettes valued at R6m have been seized by SA Revenue Service officials in a raid on numerous traders in Cape Town.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  4. DA calls for Duduzile, Edward and Duduzane Zuma to be given the 'same fate' as ... South Africa
  5. Sassa lost R11m after thousands improperly benefited from the R350 grant South Africa

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York