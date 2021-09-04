Man bust with illicit cigarettes worth R3.3m handed a five-year jail term

An illicit cigarette smuggler has been jailed for five years after being smoked out in a police undercover operation.

Ismael Adam Bhiku, 29, was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg regional court this week for illegally importing illicit cigarettes into KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo in 2015.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Port Shepstone serious organised crime unit members conducted several undercover operations to gather evidence against Bhiku.

“In 2016, an operation was conducted and a search warrant executed at his warehouse in Pietermaritzburg. During the search, 147 master cases of illicit cigarettes to the street value of R1.35m were seized,” said Mhlongo.