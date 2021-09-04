Teacher loses R400,000 back pay after sick-note bungle at arbitrator's office

A teacher who was awarded more than R400,000 after complaining she had been underpaid for three years has had the award withdrawn.

Ntsanana Kekana, a teacher in Zebediela, Limpopo, won the award at an Education Labour Relations Council hearing at which the provincial education department was not represented.

The department subsequently complained it had informed the council that its representative was sick and unable to attend, arguing that the hearing should have been postponed.

Commissioner Jeffrey Nkuna rescinded his finding. He said the department submitted a medical certificate to the council but it was not passed on to him before he allowed the hearing to proceed.